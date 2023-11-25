Contrasting Rubicon Technologies (RBT) & Its Rivals

Rubicon Technologies (NYSE:RBT – Get Free Report) is one of 422 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Rubicon Technologies to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.3% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Rubicon Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rubicon Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50 Rubicon Technologies Competitors 1971 13245 27432 701 2.62

Risk and Volatility

Rubicon Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $11.20, suggesting a potential upside of 330.77%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 7.93%. Given Rubicon Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rubicon Technologies is more favorable than its peers.

Rubicon Technologies has a beta of 1.95, indicating that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rubicon Technologies’ peers have a beta of 1.61, indicating that their average share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technologies $675.39 million -$281.77 million -0.63 Rubicon Technologies Competitors $2.01 billion $231.61 million 1.11

Rubicon Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technologies. Rubicon Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rubicon Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technologies -8.13% N/A -27.60% Rubicon Technologies Competitors -47.96% -139.11% -7.27%

Summary

Rubicon Technologies peers beat Rubicon Technologies on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Rubicon Technologies Company Profile

Rubicon Technologies, Inc., a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. The company provides solutions for waste generators; and haulers and recyclers. It offers consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions. Its consultation and management services include planning, consolidation of billing and administration, cost savings analyses, and vendor performance monitoring and management. In addition, the company offers logistics services; and markets and resells recyclable commodities. Rubicon Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky.

