Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 2.2% This Week

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $3.46 billion and approximately $88.36 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for about $9.18 or 0.00024285 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00056014 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0978 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00012561 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000168 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004694 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 376,565,401 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.