Covestor Ltd Acquires 662 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ON shares. Mizuho cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Roth Mkm started coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Benchmark lifted their price target on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $106.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Up 1.1 %

ON opened at $69.28 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $111.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

