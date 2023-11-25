Covestor Ltd Buys 1,493 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 746.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,693 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after purchasing an additional 949,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PFGC shares. StockNews.com cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total transaction of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,183.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $118,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,035 shares in the company, valued at $9,301,183.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $59,935.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,010.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,955 shares of company stock worth $413,336 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $63.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.03. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $52.32 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

See Also

