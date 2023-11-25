Covestor Ltd Buys 76 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 442 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in ResMed were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 131 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $153.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.79. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.24 and a 1 year high of $243.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.52.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 20.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

Several research firms have commented on RMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of ResMed from $275.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,224,952. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $798,472.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 449,360 shares in the company, valued at $63,224,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $863,283.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,047,511.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,078 shares of company stock worth $2,499,525. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

