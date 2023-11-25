Covestor Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Covestor Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Forward Air were worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $264,887,000 after buying an additional 25,141 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forward Air by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,518,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,592,000 after buying an additional 142,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Forward Air by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,229,373 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $132,477,000 after acquiring an additional 36,829 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Forward Air from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Forward Air from $103.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Forward Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Forward Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.57.

Forward Air Price Performance

Shares of FWRD opened at $65.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Forward Air Co. has a one year low of $60.09 and a one year high of $121.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200-day moving average is $86.34.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 19.06%. Forward Air’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.47%.

Forward Air Profile

(Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.