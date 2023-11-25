Covestor Ltd Has $100,000 Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Covestor Ltd cut its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 62.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. 96.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $78.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.81. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.47 and a 52 week high of $79.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.64.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 33.34%. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded BWX Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $61.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.38.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; undertakes fabrication activities for missile launch tubes for U.S.

