Covestor Ltd Has $102,000 Stock Holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 96.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,288 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Independent Bank by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $896,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Independent Bank during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Independent Bank by 7.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ INDB opened at $55.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Independent Bank Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.28 and a 1-year high of $91.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.40 and a 200-day moving average of $50.96. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.16% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $183.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.19 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.61%.

Insider Activity at Independent Bank

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.58 per share, with a total value of $102,018.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,251.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Morrissey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total transaction of $109,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,348.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on INDB shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

