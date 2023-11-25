Covestor Ltd Purchases 279 Shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,723 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 12,490 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Globus Medical by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Globus Medical by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 109.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Globus Medical by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,777 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.11.

Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $46.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.02. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.38 and a twelve month high of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical device company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Globus Medical had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $383.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

