Covestor Ltd Purchases 4,889 Shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Free Report) by 54,322.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,889 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 61,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 7.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 19,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $485,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Commonwealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,402,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 31.0% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 66,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Commonwealth in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Equity Commonwealth Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE EQC opened at $19.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60. Equity Commonwealth has a 12-month low of $18.09 and a 12-month high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.30.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's portfolio is comprised of four properties totaling 1.5 million square feet.

