Covestor Ltd Purchases 580 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 40.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 98,174.3% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,790,574,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,009,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,752,009 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 712.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,843,000 after acquiring an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 83,676.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,925,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $297,581,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5,728.5% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,659,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,659,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CARR opened at $52.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.23. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $40.28 and a 52-week high of $60.04.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.48%.

CARR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.63.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

