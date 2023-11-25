Critical Analysis: Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP) & Evergy (NYSE:EVRG)

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) and Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Evergy pays an annual dividend of $2.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Via Renewables pays an annual dividend of $3.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.9%. Evergy pays out 86.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Via Renewables has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Via Renewables is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Evergy and Via Renewables, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 1 4 0 0 1.80 Via Renewables 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Evergy presently has a consensus target price of $54.40, suggesting a potential upside of 7.62%. Given Evergy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than Via Renewables.

82.8% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Evergy and Via Renewables’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.86 billion 1.98 $752.70 million $2.96 17.08 Via Renewables $450.87 million N/A N/A N/A N/A

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Via Renewables.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Via Renewables’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 12.16% 8.59% 2.74% Via Renewables N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evergy beats Via Renewables on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Via Renewables

Via Renewables, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers. The Retail Natural Gas segment is involved in the transportation, distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential and commercial customers. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated in 102 utility service territories across 19 states and the District of Columbia. It has approximately 331,000 residential customer equivalents. The company was formerly known as Spark Energy, Inc. and changed its name to Via Renewables, Inc. in August 2021. Via Renewables, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

