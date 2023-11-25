Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Acquired by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.8% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 236.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 304,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $50,948,000 after purchasing an additional 214,424 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 215,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,036,000 after purchasing an additional 16,831 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the second quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 3.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 367,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,352,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total transaction of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,505.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Susan M. Connelly sold 1,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $151,330.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,221.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.62, for a total value of $414,112.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,393,505.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,255 shares of company stock valued at $741,016 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:DRI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. The company had a trading volume of 399,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.62. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.90 and a 12-month high of $173.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 47.87% and a net margin of 9.13%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 6th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. TD Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Darden Restaurants Profile

(Free Report)

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. It operates under Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, Eddie V's Prime Seafood, and Capital Burger brands.

Featured Articles

