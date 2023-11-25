Decred Trading Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. Decred has a market cap of $226.96 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can now be purchased for about $14.49 or 0.00038307 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00140537 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023817 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007941 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000163 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60,522.01 or 1.60013820 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,664,548 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

