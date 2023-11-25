DeepOnion (ONION) Price Tops $0.0248

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 15.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $12.15 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.74 or 0.00139397 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00038227 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023813 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007939 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.