Defira (FIRA) Price Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Defira (FIRA) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One Defira token can currently be purchased for $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Defira has a market capitalization of $6.80 million and $47.68 worth of Defira was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Defira has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Defira Token Profile

Defira launched on February 25th, 2022. The official website for Defira is www.defira.com. Defira’s official Twitter account is @defiraverse.

Buying and Selling Defira

According to CryptoCompare, “Defira (FIRA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Harmony platform. Defira has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Defira is 0.00677305 USD and is up 0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $50.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.defira.com/.”

