Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.74. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.
Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million.
Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.
