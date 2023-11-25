Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Desktop Metal Price Performance

Desktop Metal stock opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $244.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.74. Desktop Metal has a one year low of $0.72 and a one year high of $2.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Desktop Metal had a negative return on equity of 27.82% and a negative net margin of 232.98%. The firm had revenue of $42.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.36 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Desktop Metal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Desktop Metal in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $34,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Desktop Metal Furnace, which is paired with the Studio System and binder jetting solutions to create turnkey metal additive manufacturing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.