dForce USD (USX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $31.81 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One dForce USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC on popular exchanges. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.81 million and $691.82 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,884,214 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 1.01382572 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

