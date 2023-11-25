DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded DigitalOcean from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DigitalOcean from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $59.00 to $47.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalOcean presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.10.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCN opened at $29.04 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16. DigitalOcean has a one year low of $19.39 and a one year high of $51.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.42.

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.12. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $177.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.57 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DigitalOcean will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DigitalOcean news, Director Warren Jenson acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $402,367.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Warren Jenson bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.74 per share, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,367.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 18,681 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $462,728.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 99,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,122.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,969 shares of company stock worth $5,822,400 in the last ninety days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DOCN. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in DigitalOcean by 358.7% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

