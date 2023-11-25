Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.01) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 169 ($2.11).
Check Out Our Latest Report on Direct Line Insurance Group
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Down 0.6 %
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Direct Line Insurance Group
- How to Invest in Pharmaceutical Companies
- Rollercoaster week for Safety Shot, stock surges, shorts stirred
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 3 undervalued food stocks to be grateful for this holiday season
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Feel like buying the dip on Best Buy? Your gut may be right
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.