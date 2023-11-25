Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 161 ($2.01) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 166 ($2.08) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 161 ($2.01) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Direct Line Insurance Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 169 ($2.11).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 188.80 ($2.36) on Tuesday. Direct Line Insurance Group has a one year low of GBX 132.12 ($1.65) and a one year high of GBX 238.60 ($2.99). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 169.01 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 160.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.28, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of £2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,097.78, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc engages in the provision of general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

