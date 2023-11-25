Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Dollarama Inc. (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$97.54.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Dollarama from C$85.00 to C$94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$93.00 target price on Dollarama and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th.

Get Dollarama alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dollarama

Dollarama Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DOL stock opened at C$98.25 on Friday. Dollarama has a 1 year low of C$74.36 and a 1 year high of C$100.40. The stock has a market cap of C$27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$95.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$89.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,100.92, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.09. Dollarama had a return on equity of 2,201.73% and a net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of C$1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.40 billion. Equities analysts expect that Dollarama will post 4.440952 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.071 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s payout ratio is 8.74%.

About Dollarama

(Get Free Report

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.