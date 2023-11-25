Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

LPG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dorian LPG has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.58.

Dorian LPG Stock Performance

Shares of LPG stock opened at $44.05 on Tuesday. Dorian LPG has a fifty-two week low of $15.81 and a fifty-two week high of $44.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.12.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.02 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 51.81%. Analysts predict that Dorian LPG will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. Dorian LPG’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.39%.

Insider Transactions at Dorian LPG

In related news, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total transaction of $940,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,028,030.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.62, for a total value of $249,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,948,901.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tim Truels Hansen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.61, for a total value of $940,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 186,866 shares in the company, valued at $7,028,030.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,000 shares of company stock worth $1,703,370. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorian LPG

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPG. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dorian LPG in the 2nd quarter valued at $630,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Dorian LPG during the second quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 106,323 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 33,259 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dorian LPG by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $621,000. 64.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

