Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DUK. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $96.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised Duke Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.55.

DUK stock opened at $90.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $106.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.92 billion, a PE ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.75.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 261.15%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 192.9% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 13,415 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 179,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,846,000 after buying an additional 10,162 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2,258.3% in the third quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 269,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,750,000 after buying an additional 257,676 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 16.8% in the third quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $880,000. 63.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

