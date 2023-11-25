dYdX Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $641.05 Million (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. dYdX has a total market capitalization of $641.05 million and approximately $133.68 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, dYdX has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One dYdX token can now be bought for about $3.49 or 0.00009248 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About dYdX

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,765,523 tokens. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is www.dydx.foundation. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydxfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dYdX is dydx.forum.

Buying and Selling dYdX

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX (DYDX) is a decentralized trading platform built on Ethereum. It allows users to trade a range of crypto assets, including perpetual futures contracts and options, with up to 25x leverage. The platform was created by a team of experienced traders and blockchain developers led by Antonio Juliano. dYdX aims to provide a decentralized, non-custodial trading experience with low fees and high liquidity. The DYDX token is used for governance and fee discounts on the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dYdX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dYdX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dYdX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

