Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $19.25 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,172 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 4.4% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $19,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 2,450.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 27.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVGO. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $1,010.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, September 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Broadcom from $1,000.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $858.05.

Broadcom Trading Up 0.7 %

AVGO traded up $6.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $978.87. 2,315,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,081,478. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $514.83 and a one year high of $999.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $881.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $849.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.43 by $0.11. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were given a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

