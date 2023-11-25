Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$73,932.42 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42.
Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.8 %
ELD opened at C$16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.64 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.
Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.7289675 EPS for the current year.
Eldorado Gold Company Profile
Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.
