Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD) Senior Officer Sells C$73,932.42 in Stock

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) Senior Officer Nicolae Stanca sold 4,635 shares of Eldorado Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.95, for a total value of C$73,932.42.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 1.8 %

ELD opened at C$16.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$13.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a PEG ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.16. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 1-year low of C$9.64 and a 1-year high of C$16.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:EGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.21. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 1.70% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of C$329.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.7289675 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ELD shares. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Haywood Securities raised their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.20 to C$11.70 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.