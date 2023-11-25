Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Hits $33.29 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $33.29 million and $633,412.53 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005461 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000058 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,959,666,372 coins. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

