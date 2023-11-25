ELIS Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 25th. One ELIS token can now be bought for $0.0343 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ELIS has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and approximately $10,218.65 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006220 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00016799 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,854.15 or 1.00145190 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00011147 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000845 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007320 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003966 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.034306 USD and is down -0.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $17,538.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

