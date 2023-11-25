Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) PT Lowered to $23.00

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by JMP Securities from $42.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enanta Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.88.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $62.06. The company has a market capitalization of $209.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.48.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.11) by $0.78. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.23% and a negative net margin of 168.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.27) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enanta Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 68.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 146.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to identify, develop, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir for the treatment of chronic hepatitis C virus.

