Enerflex (TSE:EFX) PT Set at C$10.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$10.00 target price on Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$6.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Acumen Capital dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.69.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on EFX

Enerflex Stock Down 0.5 %

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

EFX opened at C$5.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.92. Enerflex has a twelve month low of C$5.44 and a twelve month high of C$11.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of C$702.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.49%.

About Enerflex

(Get Free Report)

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.