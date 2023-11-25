Energi (NRG) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.36 Million

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 2.8% higher against the dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $4.36 million and $102,106.02 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.22 or 0.00056107 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00024289 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000167 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00004939 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004584 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 70,372,634 coins and its circulating supply is 70,372,465 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

