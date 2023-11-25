Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT) Research Coverage Started at Mizuho

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Enlight Renewable Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ENLT opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Enlight Renewable Energy has a 12-month low of $12.11 and a 12-month high of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.74.

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $58.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. Enlight Renewable Energy had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.44%. On average, analysts expect that Enlight Renewable Energy will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Enlight Renewable Energy in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1,250.5% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 5.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Enlight Renewable Energy by 12.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.92% of the company’s stock.

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects.

