Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Enservco Stock Performance

Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.

Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco

About Enservco

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 82,625 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 35,170 shares in the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 220.6% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 71,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48,976 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Enservco by 852.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 184,852 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 165,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Enservco in the 1st quarter valued at about $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Stories

