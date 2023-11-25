Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Enservco Stock Performance
Shares of ENSV stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. Enservco has a 12 month low of $0.28 and a 12 month high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.51.
Enservco (NYSEAMERICAN:ENSV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. Enservco had a negative return on equity of 369.83% and a negative net margin of 37.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enservco
About Enservco
Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry. It offers hot oiling and acidizing, frac water heating, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling services, as well as well site construction services.
