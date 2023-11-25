Ericka T. Leslie Sells 1,376 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $339.06 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $389.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $319.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $327.10. The firm has a market cap of $110.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $8.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.24%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.76.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.