Ethereum Classic (ETC) Price Hits $19.35 on Major Exchanges

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion and approximately $115.47 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $19.35 or 0.00051209 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,791.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.56 or 0.00189367 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.23 or 0.00601285 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00010500 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.64 or 0.00454179 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00126551 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (CRYPTO:ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2016. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 144,204,003 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org. The official message board for Ethereum Classic is forum.ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

