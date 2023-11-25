Ethereum Market Capitalization Achieves $249.76 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. Ethereum has a market capitalization of $249.76 billion and $9.30 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ethereum has traded up 7% against the US dollar. One Ethereum coin can currently be purchased for $2,077.09 or 0.05506656 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00055205 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00016381 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00023881 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00012281 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,245,290 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

