Ethernity Chain Hits Market Capitalization of $57.08 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (ERN) traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 25th. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Ethernity Chain has a total market cap of $57.08 million and $7.16 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for $1.90 or 0.00005034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Ethernity Chain Coin Profile

Ethernity Chain was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official website is ethernity.io. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ethernity Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever.”

