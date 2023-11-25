Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires 1,010 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 4,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 21.7% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. Citigroup raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $102.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.80.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK traded up $1.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 643,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,233. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.27 and a 12-month high of $104.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -234.38, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.32.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -830.75%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

