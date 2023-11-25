Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,613 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 6,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 23,055 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 178,007 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 58,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,634,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $728,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078,836 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $169.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $156.06. 4,656,772 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,608,555. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.91. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.09 and a 12 month high of $169.94. The stock has a market cap of $420.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.40, for a total value of $1,576,579.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,461,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $237,349,061.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total value of $161,370.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,390,136.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,223,489 shares of company stock valued at $346,566,109 over the last three months. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

