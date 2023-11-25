Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $312,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 32.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:MET traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,614,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,531,155. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.95 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.06.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). MetLife had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

Several analysts have commented on MET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.45.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

