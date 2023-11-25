Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,485 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $855,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529,881 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Target by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,374,799 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,498,000 after buying an additional 92,702 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Target by 35.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,973,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,183,589,000 after buying an additional 2,343,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Target by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,443,280 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,110,515,000 after buying an additional 142,997 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Bank of America raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.39.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. 1,863,112 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm had revenue of $25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In other news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

