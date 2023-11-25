Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Makes New $558,000 Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APD. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 102.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 132.1% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 173.9% during the second quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $330.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $328.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.31.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $274.50. The company had a trading volume of 399,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,391,479. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.02. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.63 and a 1 year high of $328.56. The stock has a market cap of $61.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.86.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.04. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi bought 10,000 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.34 per share, with a total value of $2,523,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 659,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,461,884.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

