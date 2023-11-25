Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 2,977 CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,977 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in CVS Health by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,576,388 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,128,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,325,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,607,886,000 after acquiring an additional 363,384 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 103,371.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,547,559 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,448,877,000 after acquiring an additional 15,532,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $1,425,416,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,666,949 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,015,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237,567 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,796.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Evercore ISI upgraded CVS Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of CVS Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

View Our Latest Report on CVS

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $69.42. 2,215,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,878,515. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $64.41 and a 52 week high of $104.83.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.50%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

