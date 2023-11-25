Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,510 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QUAL. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000.

BATS QUAL remained flat at $141.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 328,704 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.11. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63. The stock has a market cap of $31.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

