Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,090,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,534 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of Evergy worth $297,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Evergy by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in Evergy by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 24,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evergy by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 293,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,121,000 after buying an additional 3,688 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Evergy by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,236,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,162,000 after buying an additional 175,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.6% during the second quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

EVRG opened at $50.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $55.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.55. Evergy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $65.39.

Evergy Increases Dividend

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s payout ratio is 86.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on EVRG shares. Barclays started coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVRG

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.