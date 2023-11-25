Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) PT Raised to $67.00

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ES. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $68.75.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $59.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $52.03 and a 1-year high of $87.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.99.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.84%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 275.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

