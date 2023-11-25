Evmos (EVMOS) Price Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0732 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Evmos has traded down 10.2% against the dollar. Evmos has a total market capitalization of $42.88 million and $981,383.22 worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000968 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Evmos Profile
Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Evmos Coin Trading
