Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Evolv Technologies (NASDAQ:EVLV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

EVLV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Evolv Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Evolv Technologies from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Evolv Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ EVLV opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $604.52 million, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 1.45. Evolv Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.98 and a 1-year high of $8.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.36.

In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Anthony John Derosa sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $38,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 38,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Ellenbogen sold 83,334 shares of Evolv Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $469,170.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,307,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,989,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,534 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVLV. CSS LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 4,868.4% in the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 516,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 506,556 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolv Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 177,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 2,079.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evolv Technologies by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 638,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 90,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.15% of the company’s stock.

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based weapons detection for security screening. Its products include Evolv Express, a touchless security screening system designed to detect firearms, improvised explosive devices, and tactical knives; and Evolv Insights that provides self-serve access, insights regarding visitor flow and arrival curves, location specific performance, system detection performance, and alarm statistics.

