Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by Mizuho

Mizuho lowered shares of Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has $40.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on EXC. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Exelon from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exelon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.00.

Exelon Stock Performance

EXC stock opened at $39.19 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Exelon has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.57.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.96 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 8.81%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exelon will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 86,981,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,643,649,000 after buying an additional 3,558,691 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Exelon by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after purchasing an additional 837,508 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,236,000 after buying an additional 343,201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Exelon by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,004,000 after purchasing an additional 415,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Exelon by 41.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,848,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,673,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Featured Stories

