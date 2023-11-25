Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director Thomas F. Kelly Sells 3,235 Shares of Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 3,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.75, for a total transaction of $539,436.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,649.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Fabrinet Stock Down 0.3 %

Fabrinet stock opened at $165.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $90.19 and a 52 week high of $183.74.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,088 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fabrinet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $326,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,621,000. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fabrinet from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.11.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

